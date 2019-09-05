Samsung to launch foldable smartphone today

Seoul: Tech giant Samsung has said it will launch its hotly anticipated first foldable smartphone on Friday, months after faulty screens forced an embarrassing delay of its release.

The world’s largest smartphone maker spent nearly eight years developing the Galaxy Fold, but had to hold its launch in April after reviewers reported screen problems within days of use.

It was a major setback for the firm, which was hoping to spark demand for its high-end phones with the launch of the $2,000 device, with profits plunging in recent quarters in the face of a weakened market and strong competition from Chinese rivals.

After months of “refining” the Galaxy Fold — which is ready for use on high-speed 5G networks in some markets — Samsung said it will release the smartphone in South Korea on Friday, followed by select countries including the United States, Germany and France.

The firm will also offer a programme to Galaxy Fold users under which the company would cover 70 per cent of the cost of screen repair once within a year of use. — AFP

