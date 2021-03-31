Samkat: An oasis and beautiful village hidden in the heart of Al Amerat

The abundance of palm trees in some wilayats of the Sultanate constitutes a huge agricultural fortune and the residents of these wilayats consider this fortune the first source of income. Many people living in different villages across the Sultanate also consider farming as their permanent job.

Samkat village in the wilayat of Al Amerat is known for its high quality “Naghal” palm trees, and many agricultural crops that grow along the wadi. These palm trees are irrigated by the Samkat Falaj that feeds the whole village.

The visitor to the town will notice large oases of date palms and other seasonal crops that grow the whole year long.

In the village, there are many ancient houses, an old mosque and an archaeological site that was used for quarantine previously, in addition to a special cemetery in which those who died from infectious diseases were buried, which indicates an awareness of the Omanis from old times on the importance of preserving the souls of people.

It is also famous for the Samkat Mountains, the Al-Wasf, Al-Nahas, Al-Rasas, Al-Salt and Al-Mumian, in addition to the Schist rocks that form mountain hills, one of the oldest geological formations in the Sultanate.

In the rainy season, this village turns into one of the most visited locations in the Sultanate, where people from different parts of Oman come to visit to enjoy the greenery and the abundance of water in the wadis.