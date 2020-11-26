Samayil – Panoramic views and glorious past

Wilayat of Samayil in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate is surrounded by towering mountain range of Al Hajar and many wadis.

Situated about 89 kms away from Muscat, the wilayat is distinguished for its flowing wadis and trees that lie along the banks of wadi Samayil.

Mountains surrounding the place are rich in natural wildlife and wild plants such as rare mushrooms and grasses which are basically used for healing.

The terrains are a destination for enthusiasts and thrill seeking climbers.

The wilayat has abundant palm trees, especially Al Fardh. The wilayat borders Izki from south, Nakhl from west and Al Mudhaibi in the east.

Many poets and authors have written literary pieces on the picturesque scenes and attractive oasis of Samayil.

It is dotted with historically important sites, having played a big role in Oman’s heritage.

Samayil, which dates back to the pre-Islamic era, has more than its fair share of stories to tell from its glorious past.

Located on a hill just next to the main road is the massive Samayil Hosn (the castle of Samayil) that has an impressive structure. The castle with its towers overlooking the greenery of the place has been restored recently by the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism.

The fort was used to defend the town against internal and external invaders, and was also used as a prison for outlaws. The wilayat enfolds other historically reputed sites like Bait al Sarooj known anciently as Bait al Khoubar, Al Shahbaa, Hassas tower and Al Dawwarah tower in Al Madrah. Among the major villages in Samayil are Suroor, Nidab, Lizugh, Al Madrah, Al Khoubar and Hassas.

Those places encompass various attractions, particularly the date farms scattered all over the area.

Mazin bin Ghadoobaa is the first Omani Muslim who came from Samayil. He built the first mosque in the Sultanate, which introduced people here to Islam during the era of Aabd and Jayfar, the sons of Al Juland, the king of Oman at that time.

This mosque was restored with the same architectural and engineering design. The Wilayat of Samayil includes a number of aflaj, the longest and biggest being Al Samdi falaj.

The area’s inhabitants are engaged in many professions namely livestock breeding, silversmith, goldsmith and weaving.

