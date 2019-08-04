Salim al Muqbali emerges Oman Open squash champion

Salim al Muqbali clinched the title of the Oman Open Squash Tournament for senior category as he defeated his opponent Mutasim al Noufli 3-1 on the concluding day at the squash courts in the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex late on Saturday. Mohammed al Battashi finished third as he outplayed Mohammed al Barwani in the third and fourth places match.

Young Taghlib Taher al Barwani lifted the title of the U-15 category as he won against Abdullah al Barwani 3-2 in the final match. Mohammed Omar from Egypt won the third place as he beat Al Khalil al Kharousi in the third and fourth places match.

Shaikh Saif bin Hilal al Hosni, Vice-Chairman of Oman Olympic Committee was the chief guest in presence of Eng Fahad Hamed al Hinai, Chairman of Oman Squash Committee (OSC), and other officials. He gave away the awards to the winners in the presence of OSC members.

The three days tournament organised by the OSC was the first tournament for the committee after its formation in January 2019. The tournament had registered more than 40 players which shows the following of squash in the country. The players who took part in the tournament included local players and expatriates from UK, USA, Pakistan, India, Egypt and Qatar.

Shaikh Saif al Hosni point out the importance of highlighting more in individual sports for better results in the near future. “It is great to see many talented players in this squash tournament including the young players who have bright future if they keep in developing their technical levels. I hope that OSC would follow the Oman Fencing Committee’s steps as they are near to get their official membership in the FIE. Being efficient players at the international, regional and continental level will enable the locals to raise their development in the squash sport,” Al Hosni added.

Fahad al Hinai said the OSC will organise series of tournaments, championships across the Sultanate in order to encourage the people to practice and play squash sport. “Our main focus is to have a strong foundation in junior players who are below 10 and 12 years. We believe that focusing in this category will benefit the Sultanate a lot in the near future and we can create strong national teams which can compete in the international level participation,” Al Hinai concluded.

