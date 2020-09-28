Sale of cosmetics slumps

Muscat: As facemasks have become an essential part of everyday life thanks to the coronavirus, many customers prefer not to wear makeup leading to fall in the sale of cosmetics, say retailers.

In pandemic times, most women buy lash extensions or laminated eyebrows while others opt for kajol or maskara.

“Well, this pandemic has affected our business. A few customers are saying they don’t need makeup because they’re wearing masks, but still, most of them want to put makeup to their eyes,” said Rabia Shaikh, who runs cosmetic counters in a leading shopping mall.

“There was a time some of our customers would buy some cosmetics if we succeeded in convincing them. But today, they would buy only what they need as they know rational buying,” Nirosh Pandey, representative of another brand, said, adding, however, sale of nail polish is fast picking up.

Nevertheless, the sale of perfumes has not been affected much, say the vendors in the Muttrah souq.

“Our sale of cosmetics has reduced drastically and materials for eye makeup are doing well. However, the demand for perfumes has not been affected much and the demand for both concentrate and alcohol-based perfumes is not affected much,” Abdul Navas, who runs a couple of shops in the souq frequented by citizens, residents and tourists, said.

Oman’s thriving cosmetics and personal care sector has seen a growth of nearly 12 per cent over the past few years and the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion (MoCIIP) has laid down steps to protect the users from counterfeit products.

Accordingly, any cosmetic or personal care products offered, sold, manufactured, or distributed in the country must fulfill the Gulf Standard Specifications (GSS) by the MoCIIP in accordance with the Royal Decree 11/2017.