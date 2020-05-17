Local Main 

Salary scale of new appointments in Civil Service amended

Khalid bin Hilal bin Saud al Busaidi, Minister of the Diwan of Royal Court and Chairman of the Civil Service Council, issued a resolution No 3/2020 on determining the financial grades of the newly appointed employees as per the provisions of the unified grades and salaries scale for all Omani civil service employees.

The first article stipulated, “The appointment for the qualified persons shall be one grade below to the provisions of the unified grades and salaries scale for the Omani civil employees in the country on the grades specified for each academic qualification or academic or professional certificate.”

The new grades for those with Ph.D. degrees will be 9, Masters degree 10, and Bachelor degrees 11.

The decision was based on the Civil Service Law promulgated by the Royal Decree 120/1/2004, Royal Decree 2013/78 on the issuance of a unified grades and salary scale for Omani civil employees in the country.

