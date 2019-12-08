SalamAir announces direct flights to Phuket

Muscat: SalamAir has announced the launch of direct flights to Phuket in Thailand from this month.

The three times a week service to be launched from December 24 will be operated on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

With booking already started, fares start from RO79 for December 24.

SalamAir currently operates three Airbus A320 aircraft and four Airbus A320neo aircraft making it the first Omani carrier to utilize this type of single-aisle aircraft. SalamAir flies to international destinations including Chattogram, Colombo, Bahrain, Dubai, Doha, Jeddah, Karachi, Multan, Sialkot, Shiraz, Kathmandu, Khartoum, Dhaka, Alexandria, Riyadh, Kuwait, Abu Dhabi, Tehran, Istanbul and to domestic routes Muscat, Salalah, and Suhar.