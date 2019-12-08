Main 

SalamAir announces direct flights to Phuket

Oman Observer

Muscat: SalamAir has announced the launch of direct flights to Phuket in Thailand from this month.

The three times a week service to be launched from December 24 will be operated on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

With booking already started, fares start from RO79 for December 24.

SalamAir currently operates three Airbus A320 aircraft and four Airbus A320neo aircraft making it the first Omani carrier to utilize this type of single-aisle aircraft. SalamAir flies to international destinations including Chattogram, Colombo, Bahrain, Dubai, Doha, Jeddah, Karachi, Multan, Sialkot, Shiraz, Kathmandu, Khartoum, Dhaka, Alexandria, Riyadh, Kuwait, Abu Dhabi, Tehran, Istanbul and to domestic routes Muscat, Salalah, and Suhar.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 4705 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Querrey knocks hobbling Murray out

Oman Observer Comments Off on Querrey knocks hobbling Murray out

PHOTO GALLERY- Oman’s iconic landmarks

Oman Observer Comments Off on PHOTO GALLERY- Oman’s iconic landmarks

Expat arrested for stealing wires from building

Oman Observer Comments Off on Expat arrested for stealing wires from building