SalamAir to operate flights to PDO airports

Muscat: Sultanate’s fastest-growing value-for-money airline, SalamAir has signed a contract with Petroleum Development of Oman (PDO) to operate flights to airports in the oil concession areas of Fahud, Marmul and Qarn Alam.

As per the agreement, over 14 rotations consisting of 40 sectors will be operated by SalamAir to PDO fields in Fahud, Marmul and Qarn Alam. SalamAir will assign the newly acquired Airbus A320 Neo for the operations in these routes. The agreements were signed by PDO’s Technical Director Sami Baqi Al Lawati and Captain Mohamed Ahmed, CEO, SalamAir.

The agreement will serve to boost existing in-country value initiatives of PDO and SalamAir in the area of job creation as well benefit a wider range of stakeholders who will use the flight services. This economy boosting partnership between SalamAir and PDO will ensure more jobs for Omanis and is expected to positively impact on the country’s GDP.

Sami Baqi Al Lawati, Technical Director at Petroleum Development Oman, said, “We value this collaboration with SalamAir which we believe will play an active role in supporting and growing the Oman aviation sector.

To date, millions of passengers have already enjoyed the unique experience of flying on board SalamAir flights to different destinations. We are delighted to be able to sign this agreement, which will increase the number of seats available for flights to Fahud, Marmul and Qarn Alam.

“We are committed supporters of local companies, who can compete locally, regionally, and internationally. In addition, to host initiatives that will benefit communities and boost sustainable development across Oman, the agreement will also support and create jobs for Omanis and help strengthen the local economy.”

With the launching of these services, SalamAir now flies to seven local airports including Muscat, Salalah, Suhar, Mukhaizna, Fahud, Marmul, Qarn Alam and looks forward to extending its services to Duqm, Masirah and Khasab.

Captain Mohamed Ahmed, CEO of SalamAir said, “We recognise PDO has placed its trust and confidence in SalamAir by awarding this contract to operate flights to Fahud, Marmul and Qarn Alam airports. We are committed to offering the highest service and safety standards every day, while delivering an efficient and best-in-class flight services to help PDO achieve their business and national objectives.”.

