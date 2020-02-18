SalamAir ties up with ONEIC for cash collection service

MUSCAT: To offer superior convenience to customers, Sultanate’s fastest-growing value-for-money airline, SalamAir, has signed an agreement with Oman National Engineering and Investment Company (ONEIC) to facilitate cash collection service. ONEIC, a public joint stock company that operates in utilities and engineering sectors, is a key bill collector in Oman handling bill collections for major companies in Oman.

The agreement was signed between Captain Mohamed Ahmed, CEO of SalamAir and Dr Rashid Mohammed al Ghilani, CEO of ONEIC.

The partnership will allow SalamAir customers to use ONEIC’s different payment channels (website, kiosks, mobile ap and outlets) to pay for booking tickets and other added services. The facility is now available offline in their 73 outlets across the country.

Captain Mohamed Ahmed, CEO of SalamAir said, “We are delighted to sign this agreement with the esteemed organisation ONEIC which will allow us to enhance our customers’ experiences. With an intention to live up to our commitment to delivering high-quality solutions to our guests, we are continually looking for inventive ways to enrich and enhance our products and services. Since we have progressively expanded our route network, it is crucial to us that our customers are able to easily book flights and avail our services. This agreement will help us to take advantage of ONEIC’s wide branch network and services. By opting to be innovative, we are keeping up with the times and making the passenger experience more efficient and convenient in the process.”

