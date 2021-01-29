SalamAir marks four years of operation

SalamAir celebrated four years of its operation with a special flight to where it all began, Salalah. at a celebratory rate of only RO4 (all-inclusive).

The airline opened 40 seats for sale every day at 4 pm for 4 days, between January 26 with the commemorative flights to take-off from Muscat International Airport to Salalah on Saturday.

The airline boasts a steady rise in passenger numbers to four million an increase driven by its growing network of destinations.

Technologically SalamAir has been engaged in improving their web services with the bespoke, state-of-the-art booking engine, travel agent portal to enhancing the overall user experience for their travelers. Furthermore, the airline also has updated an array of ancillary services such as new fare class ‘benefit fare’, a comprehensive insurance product that is extended across the network, seat selection with an extra seat booking option, and an updated in-flight food & beverage menu. Over the last year, SalamAir had furthered themselves in moving towards in-house training of ground operations & handling divisions with cross-functional training aspects to boost productivity and readiness while increasing the utilization of resources and reducing its cost centers; the airline has already trained over 97 Omani staff members. The airline asserts a steady increase in their Omanization rate at over 63% taking the total number of Omanis employed to 300.

Captain Mohamed Ahmed, CEO of SalamAir said, “While 2020 was a challenging period in aviation history, our team worked hard in assisting and facilitated travel for passengers during these difficult times and their efforts were highly appreciated by all communities and we will continue to be part of their travels in the new normal future and keep making every effort in our expansion plans. As we look back at our many achievements in the last 4 years, I’m confident that it is the same hard work, support & resilience of our team is that we will continue to celebrate. I am optimistic that with the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine air travel will resume and normalize in the coming years and we will have many more victories to celebrate.”

SalamAir currently operates six Airbus A320Neo aircraft making it the first Omani carrier to utilize the highly rated single-aisle aircraft. SalamAir flies to domestic destinations including Muscat, Salalah, and international destinations to Dubai, Doha, Riyadh, Shiraz, Istanbul, Alexandria, Khartoum, Multan, Sialkot, Karachi, Dhaka, Chattogram, Calicut, Jaipur, Trivandrum, and Lucknow. Additional passenger services to compliment the customer experience on the home-grown airline include options for extra luggage, seat, and meal selection.