SalamAir eyes Europe destinations with A321 Neo
MUSCAT: SalamAir has signed a lease agreement with GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS) for two new A321Neo. GECAS is involved in commercial aircraft leasing and financing, with over 1,600 owned and managed aircraft and over 230 customers in over 75 countries.
The A321Neo, which has the capability to be operated on Medium -haul routes, meets the expansion plans of SalamAir. With A321Neo possessing a flying range of over 6.5 hours, SalamAir can now connect Muscat and Salalah to Europe, Far East, Indian sub-continent and African routes. The new fleet mix will enable SalamAir to diversify its portfolio from short to medium haul carrier. And support the Sultanate of Oman’s vision to grow the tourism industry.
Michael O’Mahony, SVP & Region Manager of GECAS said, “GECAS is delighted to announce these two A321Neo lease placements with our new customer SalamAir, one of the fastest growing low-cost carriers in the Middle East. These aircraft are key additions to SalamAir’s fleet and will help them to efficiently expand into key markets in Asia, Africa and Europe.”
SalamAir flies to 27 international destinations including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Jeddah Dammam, Riyadh, Bahrain, Kuwait, Colombo, Chattogram, Dhaka, Karachi, Multan, Sialkot, Kathmandu, Alexandria, Khartoum, Tehran, Shiraz, Istanbul, in addition to domestic routes Muscat, Salalah, and Suhar. Additional passenger services to compliment the customer experience on the home-grown airline include options for extra luggage, seat and meal selection.