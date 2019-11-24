SalamAir begins maiden service to Colombo

MUSCAT, NOV 24 – SalamAir has begun flying to Sri Lanka with its first flight landing at the Bandaranaike International Airport on Sunday. The Muscat-Colombo direct route marks SalamAir’s first entry into the Sri Lankan market, while it is the seventh destination in the subcontinent, including Colombo, Dhaka, Kathmandu, Karachi, Multan, Sialkot and Chittagong. “It gives us immense pleasure to be flying to Sri Lanka, our 21st destination worldwide,” said Captain Mohammed Ahmed, CEO of SalamAir. SalamAir Colombo services are scheduled to operate four times a week on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, departing Muscat at 02:40 local time and arriving in Colombo at 8:10 local time. It will depart Colombo at 09:10 am local time and arrive in Muscat at 12:10 pm local time.

