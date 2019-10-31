SalamAir announces flights to Colombo

Muscat: The budget airline, SalamAir, will start direct flights to Colombo from November 24, apart from two new routes to Bahrain and Dammam in the preceding weeks.

The four weekly flights will be operated on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday.

The flight from Muscat departs at 2.40 am to arrive in Colombo at 8.10 am local time.

The return flight departs Colombo at 9.10 am to arrive in Muscat at 12.10 pm. One-way fares start from RO45.

Bahrain.

The three weekly operations to Bahrain start from November 14.

The flight from Muscat departs at 5.45 pm on to arrive in Bahrain at 6.30 pm local time.

The return flight departs Bahrain at 8.35 pm to arrive in Muscat at 11.10 pm. One-way fares start from RO39.

Dammam

The three weekly operations to Dammam start from November 19.

The flight from Muscat departs at 11.55 pm on to arrive in Bahrain at 0.50 am the local time the next day.

The return flight departs Bahrain at 1.35 am to arrive in Muscat at 04.20 pm. One-way fares start from RO39.

The airline plans to double the number of A320neo’s in its fleet by the end of the year, as well as increase its network to 29. SalamAir currently operates flights to 20 destinations.