SalamAir adds Chattogram to Bangladesh network

Expanding its route network between Oman and the Indian subcontinent, SalamAir has added a new direct service from Muscat to Chattogram (Chittagong), Bangladesh’s second-largest city. Chattogram is SalamAir’s second destination in Bangladesh after Dhaka which was launched in September 2018.

Scheduled to commence on October 7, 2019, the new link will operate four times a week on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday departing Muscat at 13:55 local time and arriving in Chattogram at 20:45 local time. The flight will depart Chattogram at 21:30 local time arriving in Muscat at 00:35 local time.

The Chattogram route is the airline’s sixth destination in the subcontinent, which includes Dhaka, Kathmandu, Karachi, Multan and Sialkot.

Captain Mohamed Ahmed, CEO of SalamAir said, “In line with our international expansion strategy, this is yet another big milestone for us. Based on demand from passengers from the sector, we are excited to add Chattogram to our increasing list of destinations. The new flight route will represent convenience to the large Bangladeshi expatriate population living in Oman. The route will contribute to enhance Oman’s ties with Bangladesh and will also boost tourism and trade between the two countries.”

