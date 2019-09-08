SalamAir Abu Dhabi operations from September 10

SalamAir has announced a new route between Muscat and Abu Dhabi. The new service leverages the growth of tourism and business travel between both countries. Abu-Dhabi became SalamAir’s sixth destination in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) after direct flights to Doha, Dubai, Jeddah, Riyadh, and Kuwait City, in addition to the launched direct flights between Abu-Dhabi and Salalah.

Commencing on September 10, SalamAir will fly four times a week to Abu-Dhabi. The first flight will depart from Muscat on Tuesdays at 9:2 am and arrive in Abu-Dhabi at 10:20 am while departing Abu-Dhabi at 11:05 am arriving in Muscat at 12:05 pm.

“The decision to launch this direct service between Muscat and Abu-Dhabi means we remain on track in executing our strategy to redefine the budget travel market in the region,” said Captain Mohamed Ahmed, CEO of SalamAir. He added, “SalamAir continues to grow to offer new exciting destinations for business or leisure while offering our guests a convenient, efficient and competitive travel experience. Combined with our current popular flights to Dubai, our Abu-Dhabi direct flights offer yet another dimension to travellers going into the UAE or connecting though Muscat to other places. We are confident this will create growth opportunities in the trade as well between both countries.”

The new addition is part of SalamAir’s ambitious expansion plan, which will double the number of A320neo’s in its fleet by the end of the year, as well as increase its network to 29. The airline, which launched in 2016, currently operates flights to 20 destinations, including Dubai, Doha, Jeddah, Karachi, Multan, Sialkot, Shiraz, Kathmandu, Khartoum, Dhaka, Alexandria, Riyadh, Kuwait, and Abu-Dhabi, in addition to the recently launched destinations Tehran, Istanbul, and Trabzon. The airline also operates domestic routes to Muscat, Salalah, and Suhar. Additional passenger services to compliment the customer experience on the home-grown airline include options for extra luggage, and seat and meal selection.