Salam Air to launch direct flights to Bahrain

Muscat: SalamAir, the first budget airline in the Sultanate, will launch direct flights to Bahrain International Airport from November 14.

The airline will operate three weekly flights, said Captain Mohamed Ahmed, CEO, SalamAir.

He said that that the direct flights to the Kingdom of Bahrain comes within the company’s policy to cover all Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and also because of the historical relations between the two countries.

He added that SalamAir has increased flights to Doha and plans to raise the number of flights to Dubai and Riyadh.

From September 10, SalamAir has been flying four times a week to Abu Dhabi.

The airline plans to double the number of A320neo’s in its fleet by the end of the year, as well as increase its network to 29.

SalamAir, which was launched in 2016, currently operates flights to 20 destinations, including Dubai, Doha, Jeddah, Karachi, Multan, Sialkot, Shiraz, Kathmandu, Khartoum, Dhaka, Alexandria, Riyadh, Kuwait, and Abu Dhabi, in addition to the recently launched destinations Tehran, Istanbul, and Trabzon.

The airline also operates domestic routes to Muscat, Salalah, and Suhar and some seasonal destinations.

