Salalah’s richness attracts tourists

Staff Reporter –

Salalah, July 29 –

Tourists flock to Dhofar for the khareef season to enjoy the governorate’s pleasant and cool weather, join in a myriad of activities, experience the frankincense culture, and explore its famous white sand beaches, blowholes, water springs, sinkholes, caves and many more. Famous for its impressive mountains and green plains, the picturesque Salalah is a recreation and relaxation place for many tourists who are trying to escape the scorching summer heat.

Salalah is the heart of the Dhofar governorate and home to historical monuments such as Al Baleed area, tombs of the Prophets Ayoub and Imran. It has many waterfalls like fountains Humran, Arzat, Tabraq and Athoum. One of the most popular attractions of the wilayat of Salalah is Itin Plain which is located on the way to mountains. Along the road of Itin plain there are shops, restaurants, kiosks of ‘Mishakeek’ and other popular food items.

Al Mughsayl beach is another major attraction. Tourists come here to see the blowhole, which can be seen from the cave of Al Muzainif. Salalah has a number of other caves including Ishour cave in Hamreer area. There are a number natural reserves including Khor Al Maghsayl, located on the eastern end of Jabal Al Qamar. Khor has its own importance in preserving important types of endemic and migratory birds which come to the Khor or the creek as there are abundant food throughout the year.

The archaeological area of Al Baleed is located on the banks of the creek which is known for its biological diversity. This is first archaeological park of the Sultanate of Oman. It combines history and natural resources. A number of tourist facilities have been established on the one side of the creek away from the archaeological site.

The Khor Awqad sanctuary is one of the sites where birds like heron frequently come and nest. Among other creeks are Khor Al Qurm Al Sagheer and Al Kabeer located on the road which leads from Salalah to Raysut. These two creeks are known for the unique diversity of plants. There are 13 species of plants and nine types of fish. The Crimean trees are also there in large numbers. The Kot Hamran fort is an archaeological landmark of the wilayat. It is situated about 14 km away from the Salalah city on the road leading to Wilayat Taqah.

Salalah has diverse types of traditional crafts, arts and industries which range from carpentry, blacksmithing, sewing and embroidery. Some people of the wilayat work in the fields and look after livestock. They are also engaged in pottery, gold and silver jewellery, woodcraft and leather items.

Ahmad al Marhoon, in-charge of tourism awareness in the Tourism Promotion Department at the Directorate General of Tourism of the Dhofar governorate, said: “With the cooperation and partnership of the Directorate General of Scouts and Guides of the Ministry of Education in support of youth activities, the Directorate General of Tourism of Dhofar governorate participated in programs and activities and presented lectures to create awareness about the importance of protection of tourist sites, public facilities and introduced tourists services available in the governorate.

Faisal al Mawali from South Al Batinah governorate said: “Khareef season is exceptional this year. The fog and the beautiful weather is not confined to the mountainous areas, but it is also in the cities.”

“We enjoyed beautiful weather and the greenery of mountains and plains. Its drizzling rains follows you everywhere in Dhofar governorate,” said Mohammed al Wardi.

Abeer al Araimi from wilayat of Sur said: “The landscape and the beautiful weather of Dhofar governorate are awesome. This beautiful atmosphere relieves you from the fatigue of day to day life and work. In Salalah, you will see green mountains in beautiful cold weather. The tourists like even just visiting its traditional souqs. Basic services, restaurants and public toilets available everywhere. There are kiosks selling ‘Mishakeek’ or the barbeque, coconuts and other fruits everywhere adding to the beauty of the site.

