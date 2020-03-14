Salalah Free Zone signs deal with cable car maker

MUSCAT, MARch 14 – Salalah Free Zone Company (SFZCo) has announcing the signing of a usufruct agreement with an international firm specialising in cable car installation and assembly facilities — a first of its kind in the region. The agreement, signed by Ali Tabouk, CEO — Salalah Free Zone Co, covers the lease of a 5,000 sq metre plot in the free zone for the development of facilities to cater to the needs of the cable car market in the wider region. In addition to the manufacture of cable cars, which are becoming increasingly popular within amusement parks and adventure resorts in the region, the facility will also service the cable car industry.

Related