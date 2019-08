Muscat: Oman Dermatology Society in collaboration with Al Nahdha Hospital will organise First Salalah Dermatology Forum in Salalah on August 17. The opening of the forum will be held under the auspices of Dr Ahmed Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health, in the presence of Sayyid Mohammed bin Sultan al Busaidy, Minister of State and Governor of Dhofar. — ONA

