Salalah-based bus factory displays products on website

Magnificence Tech of Asia (FZC) has launched a website for its products, mainly the buses to be made in Oman.

The factory has been established in Salalah over a total area of 50, 000 sqm, including 20,000 sqm warehouse with an investment of US$50 million.

The company said its activity range consists of producing body parts, moulds, superstructural designing and manufacturing all types of commercial vehicles such as city bus, coach, BRT, Midibus, Minibus, Van, airport bus and trucks.

Magnificence Tech of Asia (FZC) was established on 13/11/2019 and registered under 1356042 in Salalah Free Zone, for manufacturing all types of motor vehicles.

MTA Company will have cooperation with different brands in the field of diesel, CNG and electric commercial vehicle production.

The plant is expected to be operational by the year-end.

 

 

Oman Observer

