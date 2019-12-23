Salalah Airport emergency drill today

Muscat, Dec 23 – Salalah Airport will conduct a full scale emergency response exercise on Tuesday. In a statement posted on Twitter, Oman Airports said: “Salalah Airport will carry out a comprehensive Full Scale Emergency Response Exercise inside the airport. This step comes within its commitment to uphold the highest standards of response to emergency situations under the supervision of Public Authority for Civil Aviation.” The exercise will take place at the airport from 8 am to 10 am. “This exercise is organised in cooperation with Royal Oman Police, the Directorate-General of Airport Security, Royal Air Force of Oman, Public Authority for Civil Defence and Ambulance, the Ministry of Defence, represented by the Military Hospital, Engineering Services in Salalah, Sultan Qaboos Hospital, Crisis Management and Emergency Centre, and Ground Handling Services Unit.”

