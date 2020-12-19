Sakshi, ISM steal show at Oman Cricket Awards Night

shahzad Raza –

MUSCAT, Dec 19

Sakshi Shetty of Women’s Cricket Sohar (WCS) swept the Oman Cricket Awards Night like nobody else, walking away with all the three individual prizes reserved for excellence on the field for the season 2019-20 while Indian Social Club (ISC) claimed the Winner’s Trophy from chief guest Sayyid Qais bin Khalid al Said, OC Vice-Chairman at Oman Cricket Academy ground in Amerat on Thursday.

Indian School Muscat (ISM) completed a hat-trick of titles, winning all three competitions in the Junior League. The awards ceremony was also attended by Madhu Jesrani, Secretary, Oman Cricket, Duleep Mendis, Chief development Officer, Oman Cricket and senior OC officials.

Sakshi’s outstanding season fetched her Best Batswoman, Best Bowler and Best All-rounder awards. Her team WCS was also happy to receive the Runner-up trophy on a cold Thursday evening.

ISM lifted the Junior League Under-19 Winner’s Trophy while Indian School Wadi Kabir (ISWK) received the Runner-up prize. Amanpreet Singh Sirah of ISWK wore the broadest smile among schoolboys, claiming the most coveted Best Batsman and Best All-rounder awards his team-mate Sidhh Mehta bagged the Best Bowler prize.

ISM and ISWK claimed the top two trophies respectively in Under-16 league too. Arjun Suresh Dhiman of MCCC Yellow was presented the Best Batsman award while his team-mate Aum Nrupen Kanani received the Best Bowler prize. Sri Lankan School Muscat’s Ravindra Jadeja was adjudged the Best All-rounder.

In the Junior League Under-13 category, ISM A lifted the Winner’s Trophy whereas Indian School Seeb (ISB) claimed the Runner-up title. Devansh Loya of ISM B received the Best Batsman award while Best Bowler prize went to Mukul Mahesh of Indian School Ghubrah (ISG).

