Saiq records sub-zero temperature

Muscat: Heavy rains lashed across the Sultanate on Wednesday brought down the temperatures significantly to sub-zero degrees Celsius in many parts of Oman.

Oman Met office on Thursday said Saiq in Jabal Akhdar recorded the lowest temperature in the Sultanate (-0.5 degrees Celcius). Social media was abuzz with images of snowfall and frozen lakes in high altitude mountain areas.

Braving the freezing mercury, many rushed to Jabal Shams and Jabal Akhdar to enjoy the weather. “People like to click photos and play in frozen lakes,” said Hamza from Sunrise Resort, Jabal Shams.

Meanwhile, Mirbat in Dhofar governorate recorded the highest temperature of 26.5 degrees Celsius.

Torrential rains lashed across Oman inundated many low-lying areas and brought many wadis alive.

During 14-15 January, Muscat received 56 mm rainfall. Khasab received 25mm, Bukha 22mm, Qalaturah 18mm, Suwaiq 15 mm, Al-Amarat 14 mm, Liwa 14mm, Tire 14 mm, Dhank 14mm and Qurayyat received 13mm rainfall, according to meteorological stations of the Civil Aviation Authority.

The Royal Oman Police urged citizens and residents to exercise caution and not to cross wadis.