Saiq records sub-zero temperature after rains

Staff Reporter

Muscat, Jan 16

MUSCAT: Heavy rains that lashed the Sultanate on Wednesday brought down the temperatures significantly to sub-zero level in many parts.

Oman Met office on Thursday said Saiq in Jabal Akhdhar recorded the lowest temperature in the Sultanate (-0.5°C). Social media was abuzz with images of snowfall and frozen lakes in high altitude mountain areas.

Braving the freezing mercury, many rushed to Jabal Shams and Jabal Akhdhar to enjoy the weather. “People like to click photos and play in frozen lakes,” said Hamza from Sunrise Resort, Jabal Shams.

Meanwhile, Mirbat in Dhofar Governorate recorded the highest temperature of 26.5 degrees Celsius.

Torrential rains that lashed several parts of Oman flooded wadis and inundated many low-lying areas.

During January 14-15, Muscat received 56 mm rainfall. Khasab received 25mm, Bukha 22mm, Qalaturah 18mm, Suwaiq 15 mm, Al Amerat 14mm, Liwa 14mm, Tire 14mm, Dhank 14mm and Qurayat received 13mm rainfall, according to meteorological stations of the Public Authority for Civil Aviation.

The Royal Oman Police has urged citizens and residents to exercise caution and not to cross wadis.

