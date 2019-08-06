Main 

Indian sailor falls off merchant ship near Muscat, evacuated

Oman Observer , ,

Muscat: An aircraft belonging to the Royal Oman Air Force (RAFO)  carried out a medical evacuation after a sailor of an Indian nationality fell from a merchant ship in the north of the Muscat governorate.

He was taken to the hospital of the Sultan’s Armed Forces in Al Khoud for treatment.

 

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 4025 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Fire engulfs vehicle, no injuries reported

Oman Observer Comments Off on Fire engulfs vehicle, no injuries reported

4th Oman Plastic expo 2017 kicks off

Oman Observer Comments Off on 4th Oman Plastic expo 2017 kicks off

UAE army chief meets ministers, top army officials

Oman Observer Comments Off on UAE army chief meets ministers, top army officials