“Saija” green, picturesque village in Samayil

Samayil: Saija village is one of the beautiful villages of the Wilayat of Samayil in the Governorate of Al Dakhiliyah. It is located under the slope of the mountain extending from Al Hajar Al Gharbi (Western Mountain Range) connected to Al Jabal Al Akhdhar (The Green Mountain). The village was known in the past as “Sail Ga” means (Rain is coming) due to the heavy rains that fall in the village, covering the farms with green.

There are many historical and religious monuments in the village, such as forts, towers, and old neighbourhoods that stand witness to the greatness and glory of the Omani people. There are also a number of archaeological sites, including “Al Rajm” which is a collection of graves dating back hundreds of years at the entrance to the village.

Said bin Hamoud al Yarubi, one of the villagers said, “In the village of Saija, there are old neighbourhoods that host a group of houses that were previously inhabited by most of the villagers, the most famous of which are the Yaariba neighbourhood, the Hadhrami neighbourhood, and the Jabryeen neighbourhood. The village has three entrances called Al Sabahat, which are gates that were opened at dawn and closed after sunset prayer, or according to what the people agreed on at that time”.

He said that due to the strategic location of the village near Al Hajar Al Gharbi Range, it had many defensive fortifications, such as the Yellow tower, Al Khub tower, Al Sharaj tower, the Hamrout tower, the Wind tower, and Al Maqsoura tower, the most famous of which is the Al Sawda’ tower. All of these towers have disappeared. Therefore, the people of the village are looking forward to restoring them to be the best witness to the history and heritage of this village and its ancient past”.

There are about 13 old mosques in the village, the most famous of which is Jama Masjid, which is considered one of the largest mosques in the village. There are many facilities in the village including a school for teaching the Holy Qur’an and a well dedicated to drinking and ablution, in addition to other mosques, such as the Khamis Mosque, Al Maqsoura Mosque, Al Makhrasi Mosque.

Saija village is characterized by the abundance of water, as it receives a lot of rains throughout the year. The village also houses many Aflaj “ancient irrigation system or water channels” including Falaj Al Hamam, whose water flows from the bottom of the mountain. Its water is hot, especially in winter. This made it a destination for many tourists, whether citizens or foreigners, in addition to Falaj Al Qari, Falaj Al Hadith and Falaj Al Mahdouth.

The village is covered by a group of orchards and date-palm oases that form a beautiful green tableau. It is also famous for cultivating many crops, such as watermelon, lemon, garlic, tomato and wheat grains, in addition to alfalfa. –ONA

