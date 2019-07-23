Saif al Hosni, Khalid al Busaidy to run for OOC chairman’s post

MUSCAT, July 23 – Acting OOC Chairman Shaikh Saif al Hosni and former OFA chief Sayed Khalid al Busaidy will run for the chairman post at the Oman Olympic Committee (OOC) on Thursday. The post was vacant after Shaikh Khalid al Zubair resigned last September after Oman’s lacklustre performance in the Asian Games 2018 in South Korea. On Thursday, the OOC General Assembly will hold a meeting for electing the new chairman for the committee to complete the current board’s period (2017-2020) at 11:00 am at the Oman Olympic Academy. The meeting will be held in the presence of OOC Board of Directors and GA members, Shaikh Abdulwahab al Hinai — Chairman of Dispute Resolution and Arbitration for Sport Committee — and Mohammed al Amri — General Director of Sports Activities and representative of Ministry of Sports Affairs.

Election Committee had earlier announced the list of 15 General Assembly members from sports associations, athletes committee and sports figures who are authorised to vote. It consists of Shaikh Salim al Wahaibi, Chairman of Oman Football Association, Dr Saeed al Shehri, Chairman of Oman Handball Association, Dr Mohammed al Shiaily, vice-chairman of Oman Volleyball Association, Asad al Hasni, Secretary General of Oman Basketball Association, Qais al Zakwani, Secretary General of Oman Swimming Association, Salim al Qartobi, Member of Oman Hockey Association Board of Directors, Mundir al Barwani, Secretary General of Oman Equestrian Federation, Lieutenant Colonel Faisal al Zaabi, Acting Secretary General of Oman Shooting Association, Eng Yunis al Siyabi, Chairman of Oman Athletics Association, and Ahmed al Balushi, Secretary General of Oman School Sports Association. Sports figures Khalid al Thanawi and Buthainah al Yaqobiah are also eligible for voting.

The OOC Board of Directors has formed, in the second meeting which was held last May, the Appeals Committee for electing the committee that consists of Shaikh Yunis al Yahyai, Chairman, Lawyer Ismaiel al Hinai, and Hilal al Qasabi as members. The Election Committee consists of Ziyad al Balushi, Chairman, Shaikh Osama al Rawas, First Assistant Adviser Jamal al Nabhani, Lawyer Adel al Mahrouqi (member) and Mohammed Faqeer as member/rapporteur.

