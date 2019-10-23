SAI team shares expertise with Korean institutions

SEOUL: Shaikh Nasser bin Hilal al Mawali, Chairman of State Audit Institution (SAI), is heading the SAI delegation visiting the Board of Audit and Inspection (BAI) and the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission (ACRC) of the Republic of Korea, from October 21 to 24. The visit comes in line with SAI’s efforts to strengthen the multifaceted cooperation and exchange of expertise in the relevant fields, as well as promote integrity and fight corruption with the counterpart agencies.

The visit aimed to consider BAI’s experience with regard to reinforcement of the national financial safety through pre-examination of risk factors in the national budget for effective financial management, and expansion of tax revenues by finding sources of taxes and preventing tax misuse. The visit also aims to seek ways to enhance the effectiveness of regional development projects by applying quality assurance measures on administrative services.

During the visit, SAI would get the opportunity to get acquainted with BAI’s contribution towards revitalising the Korean national economy and how BAI gains public confidence through focusing on the detection of unfair practices and applying suitable measures to counteract practices that may lead to corruption.

Further, the two parties reviewed their contributions, being members of international and regional organisations relevant to audit field, primarily the International Organization for Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI), the Asian Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI), and other audit subcommittees.

The SAI chairman and accompanying delegation visited the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission (ACRC) to learn about the efforts of the Commission in the adoption and application of the Anti-Corruption Initiative Assessment (AIA), corruption impact and integrity assessment in addition to training opportunities that can be offered to SAI staff in the field of combating corruption.

SAI delegates were also introduced to mechanisms relevant to complaints handling, execution and measurement of corruption perception surveys as well as ways to promote public-private partnerships.

SAI has also showcased the Sultanate’s efforts in the audit and integrity promotion fields, that is through adoption of legislations and appropriate audit procedures, in addition to sharing knowledge and experiences with the international community through joining international organisations or collaborating with counterpart agencies. SAI believes that such efforts would boost the overall sustainable development the Sultanate is witnessing under the guidance of His Majesty the Sultan. — ONA

