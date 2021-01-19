SAI participates in INTOSAI working group meeting on Environmental Auditing

Muscat: The State Financial and Administrative Audit Institution (SAI), is taking part in the 20th meeting of the INTOSAI Working Group on Environmental Auditing (WGEA), which is taking place during the period from January 19 to 21, 2021 through video conferencing with the participation of the working group members.

The meeting agenda covers several practical and interactive sessions in matters, such as discussing aspects related to Circular Economy and its effectiveness in reducing resources waste and reviewing international experiences and observations on recycling nutrients and regenerative agriculture.

The meeting will also discuss the action plan for managing plastic waste, review an audit case on agricultural circular economy projects and highlight challenges related to audit of plastic waste management.

Further, the meeting will examine progress reports of regional WGEA through exchanging experience and capacity building sessions. The members will also review the report of the International Centre for Environment Audit and Sustainable Development (iCED), discuss training needs on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the importance of citizen participation in environmental auditing.

SAI participation in this meeting comes in line with its keenness to keep abreast with the international experiences relevant to different audit fields and in order to efficiently contribute to the activities organized by the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI). –ONA