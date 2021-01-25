SAI participates in GCC meeting on integrity promotion and anti-corruption

Muscat: The State Audit Institution (SAI) on Monday took part in the 18th meeting of the GCC specialists committee for agencies responsible for integrity promotion and fighting corruption.

The meeting, held via video conferencing, discussed two main themes. The first one highlighted the review of the draft guiding system (Law) for the protection pf public fund in the GCC region and its chapters such as; auditing public property, interim measures, crimes and punishments. The meeting also focused on discussing member states’ views relevant to the proposed Law and suggesting recommendations where appropriate.

The second theme involved discussing suggestions relevant to the mechanism to execute guiding principles for exchanging experiences between anti-corruption agencies in the GCC, collaborating with the civil society institutions in the field of protecting integrity and combating corruption. –ONA