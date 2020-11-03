SAI participates in GCC Anti-Corruption, Integrity Protection Agencies’ meeting

Muscat: The Sultanate, represented by the State Financial and Administrative Audit Institution (SAI), took part in the 6th meeting of Chairmen of GCC Anti-Corruption and Integrity Protection Agencies. The Sultanate was represented in the meeting by Shaikh Nasser bin Hilal al Maawali, Chairman of SAI.

The meeting, which was held from the GCC headquarters in Riyadh on Tuesday through video-conferencing, was attended by Chairmen of Agencies, the GCC Secretary General and SAI specialists.

At the beginning of the meeting, the chairmen assured the importance and added value resulted from the joint activities carried out throughout the previous period including exchange of visits, preparation of guiding laws and manuals, as well as training courses, specialized workshops and knowledge exchange.

Such activities contribute in building professional capabilities of SAIs, promoting SAIs role at the national level, and through that demonstrating the wise vision of the leadership of the GCC leaders. The vision that focuses on instilling transparency and integrity basis, as well as principles of equality and the rule of law.

The meeting discussed the GCC guiding law of the protection of public fund, which includes a number of chapters, such as auditing public money. In addition, the attendees discussed updating the guiding code of conduct of the agencies, a proposal to prepare a GCC joint programme to raise awareness and educate the public on integrity promotion and fighting corruption, as well as the importance of educating the youth on the guiding principles of integrity protection and anti-corruption.

In addition, the meeting discussed updating guiding principles for the exchange of knowledge and expertise among anti-corruption agencies in the GCC states.

At the end of the meeting, the participants assured the continuous cooperation and joint work to improve SAIs through adopting professional and scientific methodologies and best international practices in the fields relevant to SAIs mandate, promotion of integrity and combating corruption. –ONA