SAI participates at Arab audit bodies operational meeting

MUSCAT: The State Audit Institution (SAI) participated in the 4th meeting of the Follow-up Committee of the operational plan’s preparation for the strategic plan 2018-2022 of the Arab Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (ARABOSAI).

The virtual meeting discussed a number of main topics, including the results of ARABOSAI organisational structure for 2019, reviewing and discussing 2020-2022 operational plans, and making recommendations thereon, in addition to reviewing a number of topics related to the activities included in the organisation’s exceptional plan.

It should be noted that SAI is the Chair of the Institutional Capacity Development Committee for the period (2020-2022), one of ARABOSAI committees. — ONA

