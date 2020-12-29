SAI organises Awareness Seminar at Nizwa CAS

Nizwa: The State Audit Institution (SAI) on Tuesday conducted a seminar at the at the University of Technology and Applied Sciences (Nizwa CAS).

The seminar comes in line with the SAI media and awareness plan to raise awareness on the protection of public money and preserving country’s accomplishments.

The seminar, organized through video conferencing, saw the participation of a number of academic and administrative staff as well as college students. It aimed to raise awareness on SAI’s role and partnership with relevant entities to protect public properties and promote integrity in light of SAI’s execution of its mandate.

Specialists from SAI presented the seminar themes with the attendance of the Director of Financial and Administrative Audit Department in Nizwa. The seminar covered several themes, mainly; reviewing specific definitions relevant to audit work, audit types, objectives and importance.

The presenters also gave a brief on the State Audit Law, Protection of Public Fund and Avoidance of Conflict of Interest Law, SAI’s mandate and jurisdiction as well as the mechanisms adopted in different audit tasks.

The seminar also touched upon the available tools utilized by SAI such as; the Financial Disclosure Statement (FDS) for government official as well as the activities carried out by SAI to promote integrity and combat corruption. –ONA