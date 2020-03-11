SAI lecture focuses on public fund protection

MUSCAT, MARCH 11 – The State Audit Institution (SAI) in cooperation with Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre conducted on Wednesday an awareness talk on the role of SAI in protecting public fund and national accomplishments as well as avoiding conflict of interests.

The lecture, participated by officials from Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre, was presented by Shabib bin Nasser bin Khalfan al Busaidy, Director of Legal Affairs Department. Zahir bin Suleiman al Salmi, Director of Aviation and Tourism Audit Department, was also present. The lecture comes in line with the media and awareness plan of SAI that aims to increase awareness and boost an impartial institutional and social behaviour.

The lecture covered topics such as SAI’s mandate, roles and responsibilities in addition to SAI regulatory laws. A presentation was also made on the statements of Financial Disclosure and Annual Disclosure for government officials. The lecture highlighted SAI’s added value and contributions to promote efficient performance of the entities subject to audit and effective management of resources.

Further, the talk highlighted SAI’s role in promoting integrity and combating corruption in the light of SAI’s assignment to be responsible for the anti-corruption agency tasks, as well as the implementation of the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC). The presenter demonstrated the mechanisms adopted to handle financial and administrative contraventions, in addition to SAI’s contributions in the field of integrity and raising awareness.

The lecture was concluded by demonstrating the channels of contact through which individuals can report a complaint or a case. Examples of which are Complaint Window available on SAI website or SAI App, direct reporting to SAI’s headquarters in Muscat or other branches, the free hotline dedicated for receiving complaints as well as other means of communications.

