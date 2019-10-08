SAI hosts awareness seminar in Bidbid

State Audit Institution (SAI) organised an awareness seminar about protection of public funds in Bidbid on Tuesday under the auspices of Shaikh Dr Khalifa bin Hamed al Saadi, Governor of Al Dakhiliyah. The seminar was attended by Council of Oman members, walis, officials and citizens.

The seminar began with the opening remarks, followed by a short video and a number of papers.

Zahir bin Suleiman al Salmi, Director of Financial and Administrative Audit Department of Nizwa, stated that the seminar came in line with the cooperation between SAI and state entities to spread knowledge and awareness about the importance of partnership in protecting public wealth and adoption of best practices in resource management. This will result in boosting the institutional performance through achieving objectives efficiently.

Mohammed bin Khamis al Hajri, Director-General of Legal Directorate-General at SAI, presented a paper that showcased the Sultanate’s efforts in general and SAI’s role in promoting integrity and combating corruption. This stems from the fact that SAI is responsible for following up on the execution of the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC), and was assigned to assume the task of the Anti-Corruption Agency. Al Hajri also highlighted the various media and awareness-raising activities implemented by SAI in order to boost integrity values.

Shabib bin Nasser al Busaidi, Manager of Legal Affairs Department, presented a paper covering SAI’s work mechanisms adopted to execute its mandate and achieve assigned goals. Al Busaidi shed light on SAI’s objectives, jurisdiction and the procedures in force to execute SAI’s primary function that is financial and administrative auditing on funds owned by the State, those funds under State management or oversight and financial and administrative transactions, in addition to following up on the performance of the entities’ subject to audit as per SAI’s regulatory laws. He also presented the organisational structure reflecting the comprehensiveness of SAI’s mandate, SAI website and online services, communication channels available to citizens such as online Complaint Window, SAI APP, toll free hotline and the direct reporting to SAI headquarter in Muscat or SAI branches. The seminar also demonstrated SAI’s efforts related to the Financial Disclosure Statement (FDS) and the Annual Disclosure for government officials stipulated by the Law of Protection of Public Fund and Avoidance of Conflict of Interests issued by Royal Decree No 112/2011.

At the conclusion, the presenters fielded questions and suggestions that focused mainly on SAI’s role, audit results and value added by SAI to entities subject to audit.

SAI has conducted over 225 seminars since 2012 in various government institutions, civil institutions, mosques and educational agencies. This comes to demonstrate SAI’s keenness to promote the principle of partnership with the state entities and society in an effort to achieve efficiency and effectiveness in resource management and promote a culture of self-regulation.