SAI chairman takes part in GCC Audit Bureaus meeting

Muscat: Shaikh Nasser bin Hilal al Mawali, Chairman of the State Audit Institution (SAI), participated in the 17th meeting of Chairmen of GCC Audit and Accounting Bureaus, which was held on Tuesday via video conference.

They meetings stressed the importance of continuing professional activities that contribute to building capacities at SAIs and promoting SAIs role in the march of development in the GCC countries, and through which achieving the vision of GCC Leaders along with the ambitions of their peoples.

The meeting’s agenda included a review of the Secretariat General follow up report on the resolutions issued by the 16th meeting the GCC Chairmen of Bureaus, which was held last year in Muscat. The agenda also included a review of the report of the 21st meeting of GCC Deputy Chairmen, which was held at the beginning of this month, along with a review of the topics proposed for the GCC 5th competition for Research and Studies in the field of Auditing and Accounting.

In addition, the GCC SAIs Chairmen discussed proposals for raising awareness and knowledge on the practice of auditing sustainable development goals (SDGs), views relevant to joint comprehensive audit as well as a number of matters in relation to GCC joint work in financial and administrative audit. –ONA