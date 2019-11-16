SAI chairman greets HM, renews commitment

MUSCAT, NOV 16 – Shaikh Nasser bin Hilal al Mawali, Chairman of State Audit Institution (SAI), has expressed his great pleasure and gratitude on the occasion of the celebration of the 49th National Day. “It is a great honour to convey to His Majesty Sultan Qaboos our sincere congratulations and warmest expressions of thanks and gratitude on the occasion of this glorious day, wishing him well-being and long life, and to Oman and its people security, stability and all-time prosperity,” the chairman said.

In his statement, the SAI chairman highlighted that November 18th is a bright day in Oman that demonstrates different pictures of giving which is a deep-rooted value in the Omani culture. The nation has witnessed development in all areas under the wise leadership and guidance of an inspiring leader that charted the course of the country and revived its glory in order to achieve its goals and take its place among nations regionally and internationally.

“The Blessed Renaissance has particularly focused on providing special care to the human capital as a priority of development, human civilisation and international security. The citizens have the whole right to feel proud of the cultural and developmental accomplishments that have been ascertained since the dawn of the time. They have the right to be proud of the contributions that demonstrate the people’s partnership with the wise leadership that has been guiding them towards achieving the national glory and growth.”

Shaikh Nasser al Mawali reiterated the country’s achievements and the required hard work, indicating the keenness showed by SAI in moving forward towards protecting the public funds and preserving the country’s accomplishments. He emphasised his national commitment to continue the march towards demonstrating the vision and Royal directives of His Majesty relevant to the administration of justice, guided by His Majesty’s appreciation on the role exhibited by audit institutions in preserving the national resources and achievements.

The chairman added that it was due to His Majesty’s patronage and care and provision of all necessary capabilities that the audit institutions have been able to continue their role to achieve sustainable development and boost their contribution within the nation.

The chairman added that SAI is honoured to gain His Majesty’s Royal care among other state institutions. The continuous advancements of the financial audit journey since the beginning of the Blessed Renaissance contributed to the accumulated experiences and the growth of professional competencies. Those advancements were culminated in the issuance of the State Audit Law promulgated by Royal Decree 111/2011 and the Law of Protection of Public Funds and Avoidance of Conflicts of Interest promulgated by Royal Decree 112/2011. These two laws have enabled SAI to efficiently carry out its assigned duties and responsibilities. The chairman reconfirmed that SAI is providing its utmost attention towards implementing its mandate and achieving the set objectives with a high level of effectiveness in using tools and instruments available by virtue of law.

The chairman also indicated that because of the expansion of the entities subject to SAI audit as well as the need to keep pace with the objectives and assigned responsibilities, SAI has been providing a special attention to the adoption of best international practices in audit and administrative fields. In addition, SAI has been focusing on developing human resources, extending the audit culture all over the Sultanate, concentrating on efficient use of information technology, as well as promoting partnership with state’s institutions, society and regional and international counterpart agencies and organisations.

On the audit level, he emphasised that SAI is keen to execute audit in all its fields: financial, administrative and performance audit based on the standards issued by the international organisations specialised in the audit field, and guided by a methodology that relies on risk assessment and determination of relative importance.

