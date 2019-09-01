Saham, Dhofar, Ittifaq secure slots for Sultanate TT championships

MUSCAT, September 1 – Saham, Dhofar, Al Ittifaq and Nizwa secured their spots at the Sultanate table tennis championship which is scheduled to begin in September next year. The four teams qualified from junior category of the junior and cadet tournament (second-leg) which was held on Friday and Saturday at the indoor hall of Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex. In the cadet category, Ibri, Saham, Al Ittifaq and Seeb earned direct slots to the Sultanate table tennis championship. The two-day qualification competition registered a participation of six clubs featuring Ibri, Al Ittifaq, Saham, Dhofar, Seeb and Nizwa.

The Ibri Club broke the domination of Saham Club at the cadet level category as they topped the group by 20 points. Al Dhahirah Governorate Club led the group by 20 points as they scored a 3-0 win over Seeb and a 3-0 victory against Saham. Saham Club was positioned in the second place with 15 points while Al Ittifaq finished in third place with 10 points. Seeb came in fourth with five points. At the junior level, Saham led the group by 25 points and Dhofar came in the second place with 15 points and Al Ittifaq finished in third place with 10 points. Nizwa came in the fourth place by five points. Saham outplayed Al Ittifaq 3-0 and won Dhofar with the same result. Dhofar registered a 3-0 win over Nizwa and Al Ittifaq edged Nizwa 3-1.

The qualified clubs to the Sultanate table tennis championship will compete to clinch the top-tier domestic tournament. The championship will feature all the categories including cadet, junior, U-21 and the first team. Al Dhahirah Governorate Club, Ibri, topped the cadet category (first leg) competitions by 20 points. The team had won against all the clubs including Al Ittifaq, Saham and Seeb. Saham Club was the runner-up with 15 points, while Al Ittifaq ended in third position with 10 points. Seeb came in fourth position with five points.

Saham had led the junior level (first leg) competitions with 20 points. Batinah team recorded victories in all the matches against Al Ittifaq, Dhofar and Seeb. Al Ittifaq Club came second with 15 points, while Dhofar finished third with 10 points. Seeb came fifth with five points. The referees of the competitions comprised of Hamood al Hajri, Al Julanda al Mawali, Ayman al Jahdhami, Khalid al Abrawi and Mohammed al Jassasi as the tournament head referee.