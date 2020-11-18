Sagasti sworn in as Peru president

Peru’s 76-year-old new president Francisco Sagasti was sworn in at a special session of Congress, tasked with resolving the South American country’s crippling political crisis.

Sagasti, from the centrist Morado party, will serve as interim president until the end of July 2021, completing the mandate of Martin Vizcarra, whose impeachment by Congress last Monday set off a snowballing crisis.

His immediate predecessor, former Congress speaker Manuel Merino, was forced to resign on Sunday after days of street protests culminated the day before in the death of two people.

Related