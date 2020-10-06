Safety of health workers important in COVID-19 fight

Muscat: The safety of health workers is important as they are essential in the fight against COVID-19, said Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health and First Deputy Member of the Executive Board of the World Health Organization (WHO), at the online extraordinary meeting of the WHO Executive Council on Monday

Dr Al Saeedi said research related to obtaining safe and effective vaccines is still ongoing. He elaborated that three countries in the region have reached the Phase 3 clinical trial, stressing the need to ensure that the vaccine is distributed in a fair and equitable manner to all health workers and to all countries of the region.

The two-day meeting addresses the latest developments related to the response to coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, as well as streamlines global efforts to combat the pandemic, identifying its trends and the mechanism for tackling it.

The Independent Panel on Pandemic Preparedness and Response reviewed a report on the gained experiences and lessons from the health response to the pandemic, which is coordinated by the World Health Organization (WHO), in addition to the panel’s key recommendations on capacity building to pandemic control, prevention and preparedness at the global level and the importance of reinforcing the health emergency program.

Dr Al Saeedi delivered a speech during the meeting on behalf of the Eastern Mediterranean Region (EMR) countries, in which he said, “The governments of the Eastern Mediterranean Region countries are working hard to contain the pandemic and reduce health risks and social, economic and political impacts. The countries of the region have prepared very early for the pandemic and made remarkable progress in combating it. The number of infections declined after imposing measures that resulted in the successful containment of the virus and a steady decrease in the number of cases. More than 40 million people had been tested in the Eastern Mediterranean Region.

“More than two million people have recovered from this disease, but some of these countries are currently suffering from an alarming increase in the number of infections. The number of new cases in some countries ranged from 1,000 to 3000 new cases in 24 hours”. –ONA