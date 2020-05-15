Safety concerns over home delivery services

The Ministry of Health (MoH) said that cases were detected in truck drivers as they moved to various places or from those who came to the Sultanate through border crossings, said Dr. Saif al Abri, Director General of Diseases Control, at the press conference on Thursday.

He added, “Yesterday, more than one case was diagnosed with delivery teams”.

The authorities added that the products bought online are safe, but there is concern over the safety precautions undertaken by some delivery companies.

Earlier too, MoH had confirmed that five cases were recorded in one family due to contact with a home delivery team.

It called on everyone to adhere to preventive measures when shopping and receiving goods from home delivery teams.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) and Riyada have asked customers to follow preventive measures when receiving orders from delivery companies.

MoCI in cooperation with the Rafd Fund and the Public Authority for SME development launched Shop from Home initiative on Twitter. The initiative comes in the wake of a set of decisions taken by the Supreme Committee for dealing with the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The initiative aims to prevent the spread of the contagion in line with ongoing measures to curb the new COVID-19 pandemic by utilizing electronic applications for shopping from restaurants, stores, and coffee shops.

Related