SAF team for world military games in China

MUSCAT: The military athletics team of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF) conducted yesterday physical exercises in preparation for participation in the Military Games (CISM) to be held in Wuhan City of the People’s Republic of China in October from 23-29.

The exercises were held under the direct supervision of the Military Sports Directorate headed by the staff of SAF.

The exercise was held at the Sports Complex of the Royal Guard of Oman, under the supervision of the technical staff of the military team, to determine the physical readiness to choose the best athletes to represent the team to participate in the upcoming military games championship, and enhance the experience of the players and find harmony among them.

The training camp will be held in the Republic of Turkey from September 22 to October 5 to prepare for the Military Games (CISM).

