SAF, ROP continue to support Coronavirus containment efforts

Muscat: The Sultan’s Armed Forces alongside the other security services continue to provide support to the relevant departments to carry out the directives of the Supreme Committee tasked with tackling the spread of the Coronavirus in the Sultanate.

The joint national work mechanisms between the state’s military, security and civil bodies have already been fully activated within the context of the ongoing efforts aimed to fight the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Within the same context, the Sultan’s Armed Forces, represented by the Medical Services Department, continues to provide medical support to citizens and residents as the Armed Forces Hospital in Salalah, in cooperation with the health institutions in Dhofar Governorate, is bracing to set up field hospitals and deploy them when required.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Royal Air Force of Oman (Rafo) is making great efforts in the transporting of goods and equipment while maintaining a high level of preparedness to facilitate any difficulties that would face the citizens and residents in all governorates of the Sultanate.

The Royal Navy of Oman (RNO) is transporting petroleum products to the Governorate of Musandam as part of a plan aimed to support the other state sectors which have been affected by the ongoing measures to curb the spread of the Coronavirus. RNO is providing great services to ensure an interrupted flow of essential commodities for citizens and residents.

On the other hand, the military and security services continue to control the checkpoints on the roads linking the governorates. Joint units from the Sultan’s Armed Forces and Royal Oman Police (ROP) have activated joint checkpoints in Al Wusta Governorate in implementation of the Supreme Committee’s decision to limit the movement of citizens and residents between the governorates.

The SAF and ROP call upon all citizens and residents to abide by the instructions issued by the Supreme Committee and the relevant authorities which aim to stem the spread of the Coronavirus. SAF and ROP direct all motorists to carry their ID cards and labour cards commending the cooperation of citizens and residents with the officers at the checkpoints.

The SAF stressed that everyone should stay at home and avoid going out unless for extremely necessary trips. — ONA