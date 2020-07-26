SAF, ROP activate joint checkpoints

Muscat: Units from the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF) and Royal Oman Police (ROP) continue to enforce joint control checkpoints at the entry points in all governorates for the second day, as a complete lockdown came into effect on Saturday in an effort to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Units in charge of enforcing the joint control checkpoints were deployed in accordance to the set deployment plan in implementation of the Supreme Committee’s decision imposing complete lockdown between the governorates until August 8.

Citizens and expatriates have shown understanding of the objectives for activating the joint control checkpoints by complying with the instructions and timing of the lockdown. — ONA