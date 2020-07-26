Uncategorized 

SAF, ROP activate joint checkpoints

Oman Observer

Muscat: Units from the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF) and Royal Oman Police (ROP) continue to enforce joint control checkpoints at the entry points in all governorates for the second day, as a complete lockdown came into effect on Saturday in an effort to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Units in charge of enforcing the joint control checkpoints were deployed in accordance to the set deployment plan in implementation of the Supreme Committee’s decision imposing complete lockdown between the governorates until August 8.

Citizens and expatriates have shown understanding of the objectives for activating the joint control checkpoints by complying with the instructions and timing of the lockdown. — ONA

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 7379 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Supreme Committee second meeting decisions

Vinod Nair Comments Off on Supreme Committee second meeting decisions

Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas,

Oman Observer Comments Off on Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas,

He left his native Hawera at 17

Oman Observer Comments Off on He left his native Hawera at 17