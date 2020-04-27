CORONAVIRUS Main Oman 

SAF pitch in scientific devices to fight COVID-19

Muscat: The Sultan’s Armed Forces’ (SAF) Scientific Club has pitched in with several inventions as contribution to ongoing national efforts to stymie COVID-19 spread.

The inventions include: a smart disinfection chamber, UV paper sterilizer and a smart face mask and a multi-user ventilator.

The disinfection chamber is a smart mobile unit that can be placed in front of establishments to ensure disinfection of employees before entering their workplace. — ONA

 

