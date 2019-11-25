SAF Museum opens to public on National Day holidays

Muscat: On the occasion of the Sultanate’s celebrations of the 49th National Day, the Sultan’s Armed Forces Museum will open to citizens and residents next Wednesday and Thursday from 8am to 1pm. The museum will be closed on Friday and will open on Saturday from 9am to 1pm and from 3pm to 6pm.

The administration of the Sultan’s Armed Forces Museum is keen on opening the museum to the public so that they can view the exhibits that highlight the development march of the Sultan’s Armed Forces and the attention accorded to them by His Majesty, the Supreme Commander of Armed Forces.