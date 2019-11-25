Local 

SAF Museum open on holidays

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: On the occasion of the Sultanate’s celebrations of the 49th National Day, the Sultan’s Armed Forces Museum will open to citizens and residents on Wednesday and Thursday from 8 am to 1 pm. The museum will be closed on Friday and will open on Saturday from 9 am to 1 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm. The museum is keen on opening the museum to the public so that they can view the exhibits that highlight the development march of the Sultan’s Armed Forces and the attention accorded to them by His Majesty, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

