SAF Museum displays vehicle that carried late Sultan’s body

MUSCAT: The Sultan’s Armed Forces Museum has been honored by displaying the Land Rover and the cannon cart that carried the body of late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said, may Allah Almighty rest his soul in peace.

The SAF Museum also obtained an original copy of the letter written by late Sultan Qaboos bin Said and addressed it to the Royal family council through the Defence Council, which contained the name of his successor.

Besides, the SAF Museum displays the Saidi aumama (turban) and Khanjar (dagger) at the Sultan Qaboos Hall at the premises of SAF Museum in Bait Al Falaj Fort. — ONA

