SAF Museum displays hearse of Sultan Qaboos

MUSCAT: The Sultan’s Armed Forces Museum has got the honour of displaying the Land Rover and the cannon cart that carried the body of late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. The SAF Museum also obtained an original copy of the letter written by His Majesty and addressed to the Royal family council through the Defence Council, which contained the name of his successor. Besides, the SAF Museum displays the Saidi aumama (turban) and Khanjar (dagger) at the Sultan Qaboos Hall at the premises of SAF Museum in Bait Al Falaj Fort. — ONA

