SAF Command and Staff College holds graduation

MUSCAT: The Command and Staff College of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF) on Monday celebrated the graduation of the 32nd batch under the auspices of Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Futaisi, Minister of Transport and Communications. The 32nd batch comprised officers from the Ministry of Defence, Sultan’s Armed Forces, Royal Guard of Oman and other military and security authorities as well as officers from the GCC and Arab countries. The course included three semesters of academic lectures as well as mobilisation exercises. At the end of the course the participants carried out the Al Hazm (decisiveness) exercise.

The participants of the 32nd batch conducted visits to a number of countries during which they got acquainted with the latest developments applied at military colleges and institutes in terms of training, organisation and academic studies. The graduation ceremony was attended by the Inspector General of Police and Customs, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, the Chief of Staff of the Sultan’s Armed Forces and a number of commanders and senior officers of the Sultan’s Armed Forces and other military and security apparatuses and ambassadors and military attachés of friendly and sisterly countries to the Sultanate.